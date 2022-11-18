Covid All Over Again: Progressive State Won't Let It Die
Republicans Eye To Unseat Longtime Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown
What One GOP Senator Is Doing to Prevent Non-Citizens From Voting in D.C.
GOP Is Holding Democrats Accountable for the Border Crisis
The Hill Still Missing the Joke Weeks Later
Boebert's House Race Expected to See a Recount in Colorado
Virginia Lawmaker Introduces Transgender Athlete Ban
Was a Sign Language Interpreter for Broadway's Lion King Fired for Being White?
So Much for All That Talk About Biden Making Saudi Arabia a Pariah
It Turns Out 2022 Brought Some Major Successes in State Elections
'We're Back': Elon Musk Reinstates Three Big Twitter Accounts
The Border Crisis Showed Up Right on Kamala Harris' Doorstep
DeSantis Tells the World Economic Forum to Take a Hike
Lefty Lawyer Who Firebombed Police Car Gets Prison Sentence. It's Beyond Absurd.
A Calm for Christmas
Tipsheet

Covid All Over Again: Progressive State Won't Let It Die

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 18, 2022 9:15 PM
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Well over two and a half years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Democrat leaders just won’t leave well enough alone. 

Los Angeles County is ignoring what we already know about masks, (that they don’t do anything), and is “strongly recommending” people put them back on. 

After all this time, and after studies have acknowledged that masks won’t protect you from getting the virus, woke leaders are still pushing Covid onto Americans. 

According to a University of Waterloo study, masks are only 10 percent efficient at protecting those from the virus— even Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted to this in February 2020.

However, the control and power to fearmonger Americans are what the Left can’t give up. 

L.A. County officials are blaming a seven-day average of coronavirus cases, which reportedly jumped from 65 cases per 100,000 two weeks ago to 86 per 100,000 last week, and now they are reporting 100 new cases per 100,000.

However, over 60 percent of those testing positive for the virus were admitted to the hospital because of non-Covid related problems that just happened to test positive while in the hospital. 

L.A. County health officer Dr. Muntu Davis is advising masks to be worn in all public indoor settings and on public transit, in other words, every time you step foot outside the door. 

This is not the first time officials have threatened to mandate masks. Over the summer, Davis warned that if cases didn't go down, residents can expect to be wearing face coverings everywhere they go. 

And you can probably bet those progressive L.A. people are going to have them strapped on obeying the government’s orders. 

Tags: COVID-19 WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DeSantis Tells the World Economic Forum to Take a Hike Katie Pavlich
Republicans Eye To Unseat Longtime Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown Sarah Arnold
The Coming DeSantis Balancing Act Guy Benson
'We're Back': Elon Musk Reinstates Three Big Twitter Accounts Spencer Brown
It Sure Looks Like Schumer Just Confirmed a 'Far Right Conspiracy Theory' Leah Barkoukis
So Much for All That Talk About Biden Making Saudi Arabia a Pariah Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
DeSantis Tells the World Economic Forum to Take a Hike Katie Pavlich