Covid All Over Again: Progressive State Won't Let It Die

Well over two and a half years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Democrat leaders just won’t leave well enough alone.

Los Angeles County is ignoring what we already know about masks, (that they don’t do anything), and is “strongly recommending” people put them back on.

After all this time, and after studies have acknowledged that masks won’t protect you from getting the virus, woke leaders are still pushing Covid onto Americans.

According to a University of Waterloo study, masks are only 10 percent efficient at protecting those from the virus— even Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted to this in February 2020.

However, the control and power to fearmonger Americans are what the Left can’t give up.

L.A. County officials are blaming a seven-day average of coronavirus cases, which reportedly jumped from 65 cases per 100,000 two weeks ago to 86 per 100,000 last week, and now they are reporting 100 new cases per 100,000.

However, over 60 percent of those testing positive for the virus were admitted to the hospital because of non-Covid related problems that just happened to test positive while in the hospital.

L.A. County health officer Dr. Muntu Davis is advising masks to be worn in all public indoor settings and on public transit, in other words, every time you step foot outside the door.

This is not the first time officials have threatened to mandate masks. Over the summer, Davis warned that if cases didn't go down, residents can expect to be wearing face coverings everywhere they go.

And you can probably bet those progressive L.A. people are going to have them strapped on obeying the government’s orders.