Biden Attemps To Revive Student Loan Forgiveness Plan By Asking Supreme Court to...
Mehdi Hasan’s 4-Year Memory Limit
PA House Impeaches Philadelphia DA Over His Woke Policies
Kept Promises: GOP House Launches Full Investigation Into Hunter Biden
Pelosi Snubs Trump In Exit Speech: A Look Back At Their Rocky Relationship
Leftists Dishonestly Claim Youngkin Wants to Remove MLK Jr.
Hispanic Voters Favor Strong Border Security Measures and Reducing Illegal Immigration: Po...
Here's What Zeldin Emailed RNC Members Today
Midterm Effect: What Will Happen With the Border Crisis Now?
Incoming NRSC Chair: 'We Have Got to Unify and Come Together' for 2024
Marc Elias Launches 'Ludicrous' Attempt to Rewrite Georgia Election Law Before Senate Runo...
Unsolicited Advice for Donald Trump
Former School Counselor Suing School District After She Was Fired for 'Anti-Trans' Remarks
One Dead, Two Border Agents Shot in Gun Battle Off the Coast of...
U.S. Will Begin Deporting Cubans in Coming Weeks: Report
Tipsheet

Biden Attemps To Revive Student Loan Forgiveness Plan By Asking Supreme Court to Restore It

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 17, 2022 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Biden Administration is desperately trying to restore its failing $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan after it keeps getting blocked by federal judges. 

According to a legal filing, the Biden Administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president’s canceled student loan debt program. 

In the court documents, President Joe Biden is warning the Supreme Court that if they don’t reverse the cancellation of the plan, then millions of Americans will face a financial burden when the payments are scheduled to start again in January. 

The White House is doing all it can to revive the program that would give $10,000 in federal student debt forgiveness to those with incomes of less than $125,000, or households earning less than $250,000.

The Biden Administration asked a New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th circuit to temporarily hold a lower court’s ruling that found the Department of Education exceeded its authority with the debt forgiveness program.

“This court should not permit the elimination of debt relief to so many Americans in need based solely on two individuals' claim that the program did not go far enough,” the Department of Education told the appeals court in a statement. 

Last week, a U.S. District Court in Texas blocked Biden’s heavily funded plan on the account that it doesn’t have the authority to go forward with its program. 

The judge in the case, Mark Pittman, said that Biden’s plan is an “unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power and must be vacated.”

Tags: JOE BIDEN STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OK, Who Is Getting Fired? Kurt Schlichter
Here's What Zeldin Emailed RNC Members Today Spencer Brown
Oh, So That's What Nancy Pelosi's Doing Next Spencer Brown
Marc Elias Launches 'Ludicrous' Attempt to Rewrite Georgia Election Law Before Senate Runoff Spencer Brown
Kari Lake Gives an Update on Voter Disenfranchisement in Arizona Katie Pavlich
Kept Promises: GOP House Launches Full Investigation Into Hunter Biden Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
OK, Who Is Getting Fired? Kurt Schlichter