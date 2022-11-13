Protestors Gather Outside Maricopa County Election Office As Counting Slows

It’s been five days since the Midterm Elections, and Americans still don’t know the results of the governor’s race in Arizona.

A group of protestors gathered outside of Maricopa County Elections office to protest the slow counting of the ballots.

Carrying signs that read “Kari Lake Won,” “Hobbs is a Cheat,” and “Count the Vote,” roughly three dozen protestors demanded the counting to commence.

A group of people are rallying outside the Maricopa County Elections office right now. An Arizona lawmaker tweeted about this “Patriots Rise Up to Rally” yesterday.



Signs say “Lake won,” “Hobbs is a cheat,” “count the vote,” “recall Gates and Richer.” @abc15 pic.twitter.com/coaL3O8REO — Elenee Dao (@Elenee_Dao) November 12, 2022

With only 60,000 to 80,000 votes being tabulated each day, officials said that the country should know the winner late next week. However, there are still about 275,000 votes that are needed to be counted.

Republican spokeswoman Harmeet Dhillon criticized the games that Maricopa County is playing to secure a Democrat governor.

“This election has exposed deep flaws in Maricopa County’s election administration. Arizona deserves better — transparency, certainty, efficiency — and most importantly, an accurate and prompt announcement of election results that can be accepted by all voters,” Dhillon said.

She then threatened legal action to protect the integrity of the vote.

“The RNC and the Republican Party of Arizona demand that around-the-clock shifts of ballot processing be pressed into service until all votes have been counted, accompanied by complete transparency and regular, accurate public updates,” Dhillon said, adding “we will not hesitate to take legal action if necessary to protect Arizona voters’ right to have their ballots counted.”

This comes as Lake called the slow counting “ridiculous,” vowing to fix the rigged system should she win.

Although Lake (49.3%) is trailing behind Hobbs (50.7%) just slightly, the Republican is still confident that she will win.