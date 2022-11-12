Herschel Walker Says He Would Welcome Trump As Others Say He Should Stay...
Poll Explains Why the Midterm Elections Were Close So Between Republicans and Democrats
Carville Has Some Advice For Democrats About Florida
Trump Blasts Mitch McConnell Again As Senate Race Becomes Narrowly Close to Call
Pigs Are Flying—A Famous Rock Star Denounces Che Guevara!
Lauren Boebert Inches Closer to Defeating Democrat Opponent Adam Frisch
Maricopa County Supervisor Defends the Delay of Votes Being Counted in Arizona
Vietnam – The Fruits of Capitalism
There Will Be No Climate Amnesty
The GOP's Future Is With a Governor, Not Trump
Time to Take a Closer look at K-12 Private School Classrooms
How the War on Nitrous Oxide Threatens Global Food Supply
Escaping From the COP-27 Insane Asylum
Arizona Senate Race Called After Latest Maricopa County Ballot Drop
Disturbing CBS Show Accuses DeSantis of Being A Sex Offender: 'Let the Smear...
Tipsheet

Trump Blasts Mitch McConnell Again As Senate Race Becomes Narrowly Close to Call

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 12, 2022 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Moments after the race was called in Arizona, leaving Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) to keep a crucial seat in the Senate, former President Trump criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for Republicans falling short in the midterm elections. 

“Mitch McConnell, the Republicans Broken Down Senate Leader, does nothing about this. He’s too busy spending vast amounts of money on bad Senator Lisa [Murkowski] of Alaska when Kelly [Tshibaka] is FAR better,” Trump said on his social media account. 

“He is the WORST!,” Trump added, while also calling out McConnell for not overturning the 2020 presidential election. 

Currently, Democrats and Republicans are necks to neck in the race to govern the Senate. Earlier this week, the GOP has a slight lead over the Left, however, it comes down to just two seats to determine who is the clear winner. 

The race comes down to two states: Nevada and Georgia.

Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt holds a slight lead (48.5%) over Democrat opponent Catherine Cortez Masto (48.4%), while Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Raphael Warnock (49.4%) is ahead of Republican candidate Herschel Walker (48.5%). 

Meanwhile, a Senate GOP aide told Fox News Digital said that a discussion will be had next week on the McConnell issue. 

“Members are frustrated, and they’re looking for an outlet to have a conversation. There will be a robust discussion at lunch on Tuesday,” the aide said, adding “there will also be a lot of questions about candidate quality/campaign priorities and mistakes. A lot of these will be directed at Scott, especially if the reports are true that he was preparing to challenge McConnell before Election Day had even concluded.” 

Tags: MIDTERMS 2022

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

These Counties Experiencing Election Issues Have One Thing In Common Mia Cathell
Something About Biden Just Reared Its Ugly Head in the Georgia Runoff Matt Vespa
Poll Explains Why the Midterm Elections Were Close So Between Republicans and Democrats Sarah Arnold
Pigs Are Flying—A Famous Rock Star Denounces Che Guevara! Humberto Fontova
Lauren Boebert Inches Closer to Defeating Democrat Opponent Adam Frisch Sarah Arnold
It Appears Biden's Politicized DOJ Has Found Its Next Target Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
These Counties Experiencing Election Issues Have One Thing In Common Mia Cathell