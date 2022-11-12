Trump Blasts Mitch McConnell Again As Senate Race Becomes Narrowly Close to Call

Moments after the race was called in Arizona, leaving Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) to keep a crucial seat in the Senate, former President Trump criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for Republicans falling short in the midterm elections.

“Mitch McConnell, the Republicans Broken Down Senate Leader, does nothing about this. He’s too busy spending vast amounts of money on bad Senator Lisa [Murkowski] of Alaska when Kelly [Tshibaka] is FAR better,” Trump said on his social media account.

“He is the WORST!,” Trump added, while also calling out McConnell for not overturning the 2020 presidential election.

Currently, Democrats and Republicans are necks to neck in the race to govern the Senate. Earlier this week, the GOP has a slight lead over the Left, however, it comes down to just two seats to determine who is the clear winner.

The race comes down to two states: Nevada and Georgia.

Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt holds a slight lead (48.5%) over Democrat opponent Catherine Cortez Masto (48.4%), while Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Raphael Warnock (49.4%) is ahead of Republican candidate Herschel Walker (48.5%).

Meanwhile, a Senate GOP aide told Fox News Digital said that a discussion will be had next week on the McConnell issue.

“Members are frustrated, and they’re looking for an outlet to have a conversation. There will be a robust discussion at lunch on Tuesday,” the aide said, adding “there will also be a lot of questions about candidate quality/campaign priorities and mistakes. A lot of these will be directed at Scott, especially if the reports are true that he was preparing to challenge McConnell before Election Day had even concluded.”