Herschel Walker Says He Would Welcome Trump As Others Say He Should Stay Out of Georgia Runoff

Despite what many Republicans are saying about former President Trump’s involvement in Georgia’s runoff election, Republican candidate Herschel Walker says that he would welcome the 45th president in a rally.

During an interview on Fox News, Walker was asked how he would feel if prominent GOP leaders, such as Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla), and Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA), gathered in support at his side as the December 6 election nears.

Walker insisted that it would be a “totally ideal” situation if he could have them up on stage with him as he fights to take over Georgia’s Senate seat.

“I would love it because this is not an ego for Herschel Walker,” Walker said, adding “this is about the people of Georgia. This is about the people of the United States of America. That's what I got into this race about. I said I want to bring unity into this country.”

With less than four weeks away from the election, Walker has upped the ante when it comes to his campaign, reeling in support from every direction he can get it.

24 hours after Tuesday’s election, the Republican raked in over $3 million, while the following day he brought in $4 million.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said that the former president has every intention of helping Walker defeat his Democrat opponent.

“President Trump endorsed Herschel Walker early and invested in his success,” Budowich said, adding “now, after forcing a runoff, President Trump remains committed to his success and his support will be critical on Election Day.”

However, many GOP leaders believe that Trump would cause Walker to lose the runoff, especially if he announces his 2024 presidential bid before the election.

“Hopefully Trump will stay out of the race as much as he possibly can and if that means holding off announcing his campaign for the White House, that would be a smart move not just for Republicans’ chances in Georgia but Trump’s hopes to win the nomination for president,” an anonymous GOP aide said.

The source said that according to Georgia election strategists, Trump was the main cause Walker came up short in Atlanta.

“If you talk to Georgia election strategists, they believe Trump was a huge drag on Walker in suburban Atlanta and there’s just no reason to risk repeating that,” the source said, adding “if Trump injects himself into the race somehow and Walker comes up short, that’s bad for Trump too.”

Trump is expected to make a huge announcement next week, one that many speculate may be his presidential bid for 2024. However, the GOP aide urged Trump to wait, saying that it won’t be good for the Georgia runoff and that “[Trump] doesn’t know how to do anything other than make things about him.”