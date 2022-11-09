AOC Turns On Democrats
Disturbing: Women Can Now Get An Abortion At Nine Months In California
Mitch McConnell's Days As Senate Leader May Be Numbered
‘Just Don’t’: Jim Clyburn Criticized for Making Yet Shameful Comparison
Abbott's Focus On Real Issues Took Him to Victory, While Abortion and Gun...
Biden Doubles Down on His Agenda After 2022 Midterms
A Nation Rejoices! A Humiliating Defeat for Trump!
LOL: These Posts by Defeated Democrats Didn't Age Well
John James Wins in Michigan
The Magic Number: GOP Still Confident They Can Get to 218 in the...
Marco Rubio Asks What Everyone Is Thinking About States' Ability to Count Votes
Democrat Hillary Scholten Beats DCCC-Boosted Republican John Gibbs
Youngkin Explains the 'Big Message' of Tuesday's Election Results
Kamala Harris’ Husband Has a Message for Dems If Biden Decides Not to...
Scalise Announces Who Will Be Speaker of the House
Tipsheet

Disturbing: Women Can Now Get An Abortion At Nine Months In California

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 09, 2022 7:45 PM
Ng Han Guan

How Gov. Gavin Newsom survived a recall election and then sailed through to victory in Tuesday’s midterm elections is a whole other issue to be discussed.

Right now, Americans need to worry about what the passing of Proposition 1 means for unborn babies’ lives in California. 

Nearly two-thirds of California voters approved a measure on the ballot to preserve the “right” to abortion and contraception in the state constitution. 

Prop 1., would allow women to receive an abortion up until the time of birth, or when the baby is viable, meaning there are no limitations for when an unborn baby’s life could be cut off. 

“We have governors that won their re-elections tonight in other states that are banning books, that are banning speech, that is banning abortion,” Newsom said following his victory, adding “And here we are in California moving in a completely different direction… that’s a deep point of pride.” 

State lawmakers introduced the measure following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, stating that California “shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.”

Additionally, Vermont and Michigan also approved the resolution following Tuesday’s election results. 

In Michigan the measure would invalidate previous laws that forbid the prosecution of anyone for seeking, getting, or performing an abortion.

Pro-lifers slammed the passing of the measure as “extreme,” calling it a threat to life. 

Tags: ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Nation Rejoices! A Humiliating Defeat for Trump! Ann Coulter
Mitch McConnell's Days As Senate Leader May Be Numbered Sarah Arnold
Scalise Announces Who Will Be Speaker of the House Katie Pavlich
Guess What's Causing Delayed Results in Nevada? Katie Pavlich
LOL: These Posts by Defeated Democrats Didn't Age Well Mia Cathell
National Republicans Should Be Thanking Lee Zeldin Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
A Nation Rejoices! A Humiliating Defeat for Trump! Ann Coulter