Trump Calls for the Impeachment of 'Old Crow' Mitch McConnell

Former President Trump is calling on Republicans to impeach Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for "allowing" Democrats to pass their agenda items.

During an interview on Real America News, Trump insisted that the Democratic Party must "have something" on McConnell since he has often made deals with them on the debt ceiling in the past.

"Mitch McConnell keeps allowing [them] to have it. I mean, they ought to impeach Mitch McConnell if he allows that. Frankly, Mitch McConnell, something has to be — they have something on him. How he approves this thing is incredible," Trump said.

With just days until the midterm elections, Trump insinuated that McConnell is colluding with Democrats or the left is blackmailing the Republican, threatening to impeach him if he betrays them.

Trump this morning calls for Mitch McConnell to be impeached: “They ought to impeach Mitch McConnell .. they have something on him.” pic.twitter.com/qP5UPtml7g — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 3, 2022

Calling McConnell "a bad guy who's done a bad job," Trump accused him of being a puppet for President Joe Biden's radical agenda by giving him $4 trillion in new spending.

"I think we have a really good chance now of winning the Senate, but we have to get a much better guy than Mitch McConnell. He's close to incompetence, something wrong with him," Trump said.

It's no secret Trump and McConnell have a shaky relationship.

Trump has dubbed McConnell an "old crow" and even gifted fellow Republicans bottles of Old Crow bourbon.

McConnell, on the other hand, abandoned the former president by failing to stop the second attempt to impeach Trump over the January 6 protests.