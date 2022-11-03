Bill Clinton Claims Republicans Want Voters To Be 'Miserable'
Millions of Women Stand Behind Casey DeSantis In Re-Electing Ron DeSantis

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 02, 2022 6:11 PM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Millions of Americans are getting behind Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) to get him re-elected thanks to his selfless ways of fighting the Left and protecting the freedom of not only Floridians but throughout the country. 

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that 1.1 million women are helping to re-elect the governor. 

Mamas for DeSantis hedged out the past four months to get over a million moms signed up to keep the governor the leader of the sunshine state. 

“I am proud to announce that we have secured more than one million mamas across the state of Florida who is voting to re-elect Governor Ron DeSantis, the most pro-parent Governor in the country. As a father of three children, ages 5, 4, and 2, the Governor has had mamas’ backs for the past four years and now it’s time for us to have his back. We are 1.1 million mamas on a mission to re-elect Governor Ron DeSantis and deliver a huge victory for freedom on November 8th,” the first lady said. 

DeSantis praised his wife’s initiatives saying that they both stand up for children and are the most pro-parent state in the country. 

“The First Lady has worked hard and mobilized 1.1 million moms to help Keep Florida Free on November 8th. Florida is the best place in the nation to raise a family. We stand up for children by keeping schools open, protecting our communities, preventing woke indoctrination of our kids, and protecting parents’ rights. We are providing record tax relief for families – from diapers and household items to pet food. As Governor, we will continue to deliver for Florida families,” the governor said. 

The first lady is proud to be the first state in the nation to “rethink and reframe” the mindset about how mental health is taught in schools. 

The women in the group have organized Playbook Club meetings to share with their communities how DeSantis has made a positive impact in their lives. 

With less than a week from the midterm elections, DeSantis and his wife, Casey, have gone to great lengths to re-elect the governor, making sure their state knows that they deserve to have leadership who cares and wants to protect them. 

