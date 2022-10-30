Joe Biden Proves Once Again He Shouldn’t Be President

President Joe Biden needs to take a few history classes after the embarrassing mistake he made during the Pennsylvania Democratic Party Reception.

During his speech, Biden claimed that Democrats campaigned in "54 states" in 2018 to defend Obamacare.

Biden bragged about the Democrats success in being able to protect the “Affordable Care Act” during former President Barack Obama’s term from former President Trump.

Trump had pined to replace Obamacare, however, Biden cautioned that Republicans will go after American’s health care if they win back the congressional majority.

“And, of course, they’re going try for their 499th time, or whatever the number is — they’re still determined to eliminate the Affordable Care Act,” Biden said, adding “And, by the way, if they do, that means — not a joke, everybody."

Biden then slipped up.

“That’s why we defeated it in 2018 when they tried to do it. We went to 54 states,” Biden said.

Critics of Biden had a field day on Twitter after it was apparent the president doesn’t know what he is talking about.

Joe Biden now says there are 54 states.



I guess if you count the states of denial, confusion, delusion and disaster that his Regime has caused he just might be on to something. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 29, 2022





Biden says there are 54 states in America.

Next speech he will explain the 81 million votes… https://t.co/LhCcwxWtDS — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 29, 2022





Joe Biden apparently thinks that there are 54 states.



This guy is completely senile.

pic.twitter.com/rGsRMp4QhF — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 29, 2022







