Fauci Is Being Ordered to Testify on Covid-19 Big Tech Collusion

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s 15 minutes of Covid-19 fane is nearly up.

A federal judge ordering Fauci and other White House officials to testify on the COVID-19 big tech collusion.

Testifying under oath, Fauci will have to answer questions on a lawsuit alleging that the Biden administration colluded with Facebook and Twitter to suppress free speech regarding Covid.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry sued the Biden administration in May of this year, arguing that the Biden White House and Fauci censored free speech on any content that criticized information on lockdowns, mask mandates and vaccine mandates.

Schmitt and Landry’s lawsuit says that Fauci and other White House officials violated the First Amendment by colluding with big tech giants.

“In 1783, George Washington warned that if “freedom of speech may be taken away,” then “dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep, to the slaughter,” the lawsuit begins.

It goes on to warn that freedom of speech in the U.S. is being threatened and is one of the “greatest assaults by federal government officials in the nation’s history.”

In March, a judge granted a request for discovery by Schmitt and Landry, which ordered Fauci, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to sit under oath for up to seven hours each to answer hundreds of questions about the internal communications in the Biden administration and the officials’ communications with social media platforms, Facebook and Twitter about The virus.