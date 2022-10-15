Pelosi Threatens to 'Punch' Trump on J6: 'I’m Going To Jail, and I’m Going To Be Happy'

In a newly released behind-the-scenes video on January 6, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is can be seen threatening to assault former President Trump.

The clip, filmed by Pelosi’s daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, begins with the House Speaker’s chief of staff Terri McCullough explaining to Pelosi that the secret service had convinced Trump not to join his supporters at Capitol Hill because of safety concerns.

“I hope he comes, I’m going to punch him out,” Pelosi can be heard saying in the video, adding “I’ve been waiting for this, for trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I’m going to punch him out. And I’m going to jail, and I’m going to be happy.”

“It’s very dangerous, what he’s doing… tell him if he comes here, we’re going to the White House,” Pelosi continued to say in the video.

Two miles from Capitol Hill, Trump was holding a “Stop the Steal” rally when his supporters decided to march to the Capitol.

While Trump never incited the crowd to storm the building, Democrats twisted the narrative to make it seem like he did.

During the January 6 hearings earlier this week, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss) argued that Trump “betrayed his oath” and accused him of planning an “attack on a pillar of our democracy.”

Sources say on the day of the events, Pelosi was extremely worried that the protestors would get in the way of certifying President Joe Biden’s election victory.

“If they stop the proceedings, we will have failed,” Pelosi said, referring to the crowd of people who entered the Capitol, adding “we have got to finish the proceedings, or else they will have a complete victory.”

On Thursday, Trump confirmed that he will testify in front of the “Unselect Committee of political Hacks & Thugs,” while also calling it a “witch hunt.”