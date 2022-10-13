Poll Shows Close Call for JD Vance and Dem Opponent Tim Ryan

The race to the Ohio Senate seat is close as candidates J.D. Vance (R-OH) and Tim Ryan (D-OH) are in a virtual tie.

According to Emerson College Polling, 46 percent of Ohio voters say they will vote for Vance, while 45 percent of voters plan to vote for Ryan.

Since last month, Vance's support has increased by two points, while Ryan's support increased by five points, though the Republican is still ahead.

Vance's conservative values resonate with the already-red state of Ohio. If elected, he promises to stop funding universities that teach Critical Race Theory and/or Radical Gender Ideology.

His pro-life stance is also a big green flag among voters. Vance is proud to say he is pro-family and pro-more children, something that many voters in Ohio can agree on.

In addition, Vance is against restricting Americans' Second Amendment rights. He has vowed to push back against those trying to take away voters' rights to protect themselves.

Meanwhile, Ryan is known for standing with the LGBTQ community, promoting gender-affirming care and the exploitation of children with sexual content.

He also is a strong supporter of abortion, condemning the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade while supporting Planned Parenthood in making abortion accessible to women.

During their first debate this week, the two candidates sparred over the above topics in which their opinions greatly differ.

According to the poll, voters seem to be shifting to the right as President Joe Biden continues to wreak havoc in the White House.

Ryan has also seemed to shy away from the current administration, distancing himself from Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

A hypothetical poll found that 48 percent of voters would vote for former President Trump, and only 40 percent of voters would support Biden.