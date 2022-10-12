NYT Makes Excuses for Biden's Constant Lying

The New York Times is being mocked for its descriptive report on President Joe Biden’s decades-long lying habit.

Titled "Biden, Storyteller in Chief, Spins Yarns That Often Unravel,” the euphemism-filled article states, "President Biden has been unable to break himself of the habit of embellishing narratives to weave a political identity.”

“For more than four decades, Mr. Biden has embraced storytelling as a way of connecting with his audience, often emphasizing the truth of his account by adding, “Not a joke!” in the middle of a story. But Mr. Biden’s folksiness can veer into folklore, with dates that don’t quite add up and details that are exaggerated or wrong, the factual edges shaved off to make them more powerful for audiences,” according to reporter Michael Shear and fact-checker Linda Qiu.

The article used several euphemisms in an attempt to soften the topic of Biden’s constant lying.

“Yarns that often unravel, unable to break himself of the habit of embellishing narratives to weave a political identity, folksiness can veer into folklore, the factual edges shaved off,” are just some of the phrases used in the article to disguise Biden’s lying as just a mere exaggeration.

Biden’s most recent lie to Americans was that he claimed his house burned down with his wife in it, however, it turned out to be just a small kitchen fire that was put out within 20 minutes.

The term “liar” was never used to describe Biden in the article, however, the New York Times made sure to note that former President Trump “lied constantly,” and “Biden’s fictions are nowhere near that scale.”

The White House has even attempted damage control, disputing the so-called claims that Biden is a serial liar and insisting that the president has “brought honesty and integrity back to the Oval Office.”