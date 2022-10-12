Border Authorities Find New Version of Deadly 'Rainbow' Fentanyl

Border officials discovered a new version of the deadly “rainbow” fentanyl that has never been encountered before.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Arizona are warning about the new fatal drug that illegal migrants are attempting at smuggling into the country.

Port Director Michael W. Humphries said that roughly 413,000 fentanyl pills were seized at the Nogales Port of Entry in Southern Arizona.

About 44,000 of those pills “had the rainbow colors combined in each pill.”

On 9/3, CBP Officers at the Nogales POE seized:

Approx. 47,000 rainbow-colored fentanyl pills, 186,000 blue fentanyl pills, and 6.5 pounds of meth hidden in a floor compartment of a vehicle.

Also on 9/3, CBP officers seized 84 lbs. of meth concealed in the gas tank of a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/9AyjgRYMxJ — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) September 6, 2022

Nogales is an area in Arizona that is directly across from the Sinaloa drug cartel territory in Mexico.

Drug Cartels are using rainbow-colored fentanyl to target a younger demographic, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

“Rainbow fentanyl—fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes—is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in the statement, adding “the men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States."

Additionally, 7.4 pounds of fentanyl powder, 84 pounds of meth, and 14.4 pounds of heroin were also seized by Customs and Border Protection.

Other states such as Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and West Virginia have all encountered the dangerous rainbow fentanyl pills, warning parents to double-check their kid's Halloween candy for traces of it.