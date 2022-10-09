Pompeo Rips Biden's 'Reckless' Presidency as Trump Reminds America Biden Doesn't Know How to Speak

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called out President Joe Biden for his Armageddon comments following Russia’s potential nuclear threat to the U.S.

Earlier this week, Biden said that he was not joking about a possible nuclear threat, adding that Russia would “easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon.”

Calling Biden’s remarks “reckless,” Pompeo said that it was one of the “greatest foreign policy failures.”

“Oh my goodness. First of all those comments were reckless. I think that even more importantly, they demonstrate maybe one of the greatest foreign policy failures of the last decades, which was the failure to deter Vladimir Putin in the same way that the Trump administration did for four years,” Pompeo said during an interview on Fox News.

Pompeo criticized Biden’s lack of awareness when commenting, saying big news like that should not have been said randomly while speaking at a fundraiser event.

“When you hear the president talking about Armageddon at a random — as a random thought just musing at a fundraiser that is a terrible risk to the American people if he truly believes that he ought to be out talking to us in a serious way,” Pompeo continued to say.

Meanwhile, this was not the first of many mistakes Biden has blurted out during his short time in office-- and former President Trump has made that very obvious.

Trump released a video compilation of Biden’s most notorious embarrassing gaffes, highlighting him stumbling over many of his words and forgetting where he is.

After the video was played, the crowd could be heard chanting “Joe’s Got to Go!”