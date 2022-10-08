Transgender

Top Hospital Claims Children Can Know They're Trans 'From the Womb'

A Harvard-affiliated children’s hospital is making a wild claim that kids can know they are transgender before even coming out of the womb. 

In a now-deleted video, a Boston hospital says that although most kids know they are transgender around the age of puberty, many know well before being born. 

“So most of the patients we have in the clinic know their gender, usually around the age of puberty. But a good portion of children do know as early as seemingly - from the womb,” the video says, adding “and they will usually express their gender identity as very young children, some as soon as they can talk... kids know very, very early.”

The hospital is also facing heat after being accused of rushing under-18-year-olds into life-altering sex change surgery.

The video, which features the words: Caring For Young Transgender Kids, claims that the moment children can learn to talk, they can say what gender they want to be.

"They may say phrases like ‘I’m a girl or ‘I’m a boy,'" Dr. Kerry McGregor says in the video, adding “kids know very, very early… we see a variety of young children, all the way down to ages 2 and 3 and usually up to the ages of 9.”

The hospital has recently come under fire after it was reported that they perform gender-affirming care surgeries on minors, and its website now states that only adults 17 and up can receive the treatments. 

Dr. Jay Richards, from the right-wing Heritage Foundation, has debunked the claims made by the Boston hospital, saying that there is no basis in science or date to prove this is true. 

“It’s simply a concept imposed on the actions of kids by gender ideologues,” Richards said. “I think even 25 years ago, this would have been unthinkable.” 

