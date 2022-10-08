Democrats Run a Network of Fake News Sites Designed to Promote Liberal Candidates

Democrat operatives are running a scheme to convince people in battleground states to vote Left.

According to a shocking discovery by Axios, 10 swing states are being flooded with more than 50 local media outlets designed to promote liberal candidates.

Each news outlet has a non-partisan sounding name such as the Milwaukee Metro Times, the Tri-City Record, and the Mecklenburg Herald, which all push a heavy Democrat message while bashing Republican candidates.

The report reveals that the sites have just enough stories on local crime and sports to make them look like real local news outlets, however, the real mission is to hide subliminal messaging favoring Democrats.

“Each follows a similar template: aggregated local news content and short write-ups about local sports teams and attractions — interspersed with heavily slanted political news aimed at boosting Democratic midterm candidates and attacking Republican opponents,” Axios said.

The sites are reportedly run by a one-year-old Florida-based company called “Local Report,” and according to Axios, the sites may also be run by a progressive media company owned by a Hillary Clinton-affiliated investment firm called True Blue Media.

According to its “About Us” page, six American Independent (a progressive news outlet) writers have contributed to almost all of the articles on the sites.

American Independent was founded by Democrat operative David Brock, also known for launching the left-leaning media watchdog Media Matters for America.

The sites are focused on states such as Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Quasi-news sites have grown popular to reach voters on the fence between the two parties, only further the problem that people are beginning to trust the news less and less.