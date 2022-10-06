Joe Biden Is Caught In Yet Another Lie

Just like much of his career, President Joe Biden exaggerated once again about his life.

However thanks to real fact-checkers, Biden was able to be corrected.

While speaking to Hurricane Ian victims on Wednesday, Biden claimed he lost his entire house in a fire.

“I know from experience how much anxiety and fear concern is to other people… we didn’t lose our whole home but lightning struck and we lost an awful lot of it about 15 years ago,” Biden falsely said.

In 2004, Biden’s kitchen caught on fire after lightning struck his Delaware home, igniting a small fire, but officials said they were able to get the fire contained in just under a half hour.

Luckily, we got it pretty early…the fire was under control in 20 minutes,” according to the fire chief at the time.

This is not the first time Biden has lied about the kitchen fire that did hardly any damage.

In November of 2021, Biden claimed that his home burned down with First Lady Jill Biden inside.

“And I know, having had a house burn down with my wife in it — she got out safely, God willing — that having a significant portion of it burn, I can tell: 10 minutes makes a hell of a difference,” Biden said.

However, the fire was small enough to only be contained in the kitchen.

He has also been caught lying about driving an 18-wheeler truck, of which he had only ever been the passenger of one.

“I used to drive an 18-wheeler, man,” Biden claimed.

The extent of his trucking career is that he rode in a truck once years ago, and probably for the best he didn’t drive because if he drove the same way he runs the White House, he would have caused a 30-car pile-up.