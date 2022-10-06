Joe Biden

Joe Biden Is Caught In Yet Another Lie

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Oct 06, 2022 7:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Joe Biden Is Caught In Yet Another Lie

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Just like much of his career, President Joe Biden exaggerated once again about his life. 

However thanks to real fact-checkers, Biden was able to be corrected. 

While speaking to Hurricane Ian victims on Wednesday, Biden claimed he lost his entire house in a fire. 

“I know from experience how much anxiety and fear concern is to other people… we didn’t lose our whole home but lightning struck and we lost an awful lot of it about 15 years ago,” Biden falsely said. 

In 2004, Biden’s kitchen caught on fire after lightning struck his Delaware home, igniting a small fire, but officials said they were able to get the fire contained in just under a half hour.

Luckily, we got it pretty early…the fire was under control in 20 minutes,” according to the fire chief at the time. 

This is not the first time Biden has lied about the kitchen fire that did hardly any damage. 

In November of 2021, Biden claimed that his home burned down with First Lady Jill Biden inside. 

“And I know, having had a house burn down with my wife in it — she got out safely, God willing — that having a significant portion of it burn, I can tell: 10 minutes makes a hell of a difference,” Biden said. 

However, the fire was small enough to only be contained in the kitchen. 

He has also been caught lying about driving an 18-wheeler truck, of which he had only ever been the passenger of one. 

“I used to drive an 18-wheeler, man,” Biden claimed. 

The extent of his trucking career is that he rode in a truck once years ago, and probably for the best he didn’t drive because if he drove the same way he runs the White House, he would have caused a 30-car pile-up. 

Trending Townhall Video
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Looming Questions in FBI's Raid of Pro-Life Father Prove America's Distrust in FBI
Sarah Arnold
NEC Director Brian Deese Has His Facts Totally Off on Economy, Gas Prices
Rebecca Downs
Another Poll Shows Good News for New York Republican Looking to Oust Anti-Trump AG Letitia James
Rebecca Downs
Is Ben Sasse Resigning from the US Senate?
Matt Vespa
Majority of Silicon Valley Residents Want to Leave, New Poll Shows
VIP
Madeline Leesman
Stacey Abrams Remains Stubborn on Conceding Elections
VIP
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular