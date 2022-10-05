Kathy Hochul Calls on National Guard to Help Assist Influx of Illegal Migrants

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) has allegedly called on the National Guard to help run a tent city set up for illegal migrants who were sent to the city to bring awareness to the crisis at the border.

A unit of 100 reservists deployed to New York City to assist Democrat Mayor Eric Adams with "logistical and operational" support.

According to the New York Post, the soldiers were selected based on their ability to speak Spanish and are “ready to assist.”

“In response to requests from the City of New York, Governor Hochul directed the New York National Guard to prepare to provide logistical and operational support for the City's efforts, and the National Guard has identified 100 service members who are ready to assist," a spokesperson from Hochul’s office said.

The city’s first tent city will be relocated from the Bronx to Randall’s Island due to flooding issues.

The original location would have housed more than 1,000 illegal migrants, however, the new tent city will only be able to accommodate only half of that number. However, Adams claims that the number can be increased if needed.

Adams says the new Randalls Island location is closer to public transportation, and less prone to flooding and claims it is the most “efficient and effective path” to housing the illegal immigrants.

The tents will act as a temporary placeholder for asylum seekers who are undergoing screening before they are placed in the city’s shelter system.

However, not everyone is thrilled about the idea of having a tent city set up in their neighborhood.

A group of Bronx residents told the New York Post they are worried that the housing system will deplete the value of their homes.

Many used the location to escape the hustle of the city and get fresh air with their families.

Since May, there have been at least 14,600 illegal migrants who have made the liberal city of Manhattan their home.

This comes after Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) began shipping the migrants to Democrat-run cities such as New York City and Washington D.C.