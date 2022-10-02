Within Just 48 Hours, Florida Received More Than $20 Million in Hurricane Donations

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) and First Lady Casey DeSantis are praising the help his state has received following the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In just 48 hours, the state of Florida raised more than $20 million to go toward its Florida Disaster Fund.

From more than 52 different corporations and individuals such as Tom Brady, David Rubin, and Rumble, First Lady DeSantis says the money shows how loyal people are to Florida.

“Raising more than $20 million in 48 hours for The Florida Disaster Fund is a testament to the generosity and compassion from people across Florida and the country… this funding is already being utilized by organizations in the field to help people who have been impacted by this storm. We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support for Florida,” First Lady DeSantis said.

Within just hours of activating the Florida Disaster Fund, over $10 million was raised from countless people and corporations.

This goes to show the support DeSantis has created by keeping his state free from liberal madness.

“We are very appreciative and thankful for the outpouring of support. Raising more than $10 million in one day to The Florida Disaster Fund demonstrates the kindness and compassion of people across this state and nation… these private sector contributions will be deployed quickly and effectively to meet the immediate needs of those most impacted by the storm. We cannot thank people enough for their generosity,” First Lady DeSantis said.

She said that the money is already hard at work to clean up and restore people’s homes after the category 4 storm wrecked livelihoods.

“We know that for many Floridians there will be a long road to recovery, and we are committed to helping,” First Lady DeSantis said, adding “the charitable contributions and generosity from people across the country, we have issued the initial one million dollars in payments to groups working on the front lines to help Floridians in need. Thank you to all who are supporting these heroic efforts.”

DeSantis is working hard to make sure his state receives the help they need as the death toll from Ian raised to at least 50 people as floodwaters rise to dangerous levels.