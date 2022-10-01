Jim Jordan: FBI Is Engaging in Purge of 'Conservative Employees'

After recent FBI raids on conservative figures, including the former President of the United States, speculation has grown that the agency is in bed with Democrats.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is alleging that the FBI is engaging in the “purge” of Republican employees who hold conservative viewpoints.

In the past several weeks, they've raided the home of a former president, taking the phone of a sitting member of Congress, and we saw what they did to the pastor and his family and seven children: 20 agents, guns drawn, going to his house, when the local officials said there was no crime whatsoever,” Jordan said, criticizing the FBI.

According to Jordan, more than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have conceded to him and Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee that the agency is going on a firing spree of those who don’t align with a far-left narrative.

Jordan and several other Republicans have launched an investigation into the “serious allegations of abuse and misconduct within the senior leadership of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

"During this investigation, we have received protected whistleblower disclosures that the FBI is engaging in a ‘purge’ of employees with conservative views by revoking their security clearances and indefinitely suspending these employees,” Jordan said in an interview with Fox News.

He also said that he has received information that the agency is retaliating against FBI employees who have allegedly reported misconduct to Congress.

However, in a statement, the FBI denied any reports of misconduct within the agency.

“The FBI does not target or take adverse action against employees for exercising their First Amendment rights or for their political views; to allege otherwise is false and misleading… the FBI is required to follow established policies and procedures, to include a thorough investigation when suspending or revoking a security clearance,” an FBI spokesperson told Fox News.

Additionally, whistleblowers have told Jordan that the FBI is “pulling agents off of child trafficking cases to focus on this political narrative that you see."

“We refer to that as juicing the numbers—its pressure that exists at the FBI to satisfy this narrative from President Biden, where he called half the country fascist and extremists,” Jordan said.

He continued to call out the FBI for going after agents brave enough to come forward.