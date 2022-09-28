Kristi Noem Proposes Largest Tax Cut to Help Ease Grocery Bills

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) is fighting for ways to lower her residents' bills as Bidenflation continues to grow.

As she seeks re-election in the November midterms, Noem announced that she is eliminating the sales tax on all grocery items to help ease her state’s spending, which she proudly states will put hundreds of dollars back into South Dakotan’s wallets.

"I have seen families across South Dakota struggling to make ends meet with rising inflation because of President Biden’s policies. His failed liberal agenda has caused the cost of food to skyrocket, and family budgets are being stretched thin… this permanent tax cut will put hundreds of dollars in the pockets of the average South Dakota family," Noem said.

The South Dakota governor said that doing away with the 4.5 percent tax on groceries would be worth more than $100 million in tax cuts, making it the largest in the state’s history.

Noem continued to call out the Biden White House for causing the struggle among families to put food on the table, claiming that President Joe Biden's policies are hurting South Dakotans and bank accounts.

“South Dakotans work hard. They get up every day and provide for their families, but the Biden administration’s policies are destroying their ability to feed their children. Senior citizens, working parents, and single moms are all struggling with rising food and gas prices. South Dakota will continue to do the right thing and protect our people from a disastrous White House,” Noem said.

She took the time to point out how inflation at the grocery store has skyrocketed since Biden took office. Milk is up 20 percent, ground beef is up 25 percent and a dozen eggs is up by 113 percent.

According to a press release by Noem’s office, residents’ incomes in South Dakota have grown by 21 percent in the last three years, the highest in the nation.