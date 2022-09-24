The U.S. Air Force Has Gone Woke

It’s official, the U.S. military has gone woke.

A Colorado diversity and inclusion training lead by the United States, is instructing cadets to use words that "include all genders" and to avoid words such as "mom" and "dad."

“Some families are headed by single parents, grandparents, foster parents, two moms, two dads, etc.: consider ‘parent or caregiver’ instead of ‘mom and dad’… Use words that include all genders : ‘Folks’ or ‘Y’all’ instead of ‘guys’; ‘partner’ vs. ‘boyfriend or girlfriend,’” the presentation states.

Titled “Diversity & Inclusion: What it is, why we care, & what we can do," not only tells cadets to use “person-centered” words to describe people, it also advises them to use general terms when talking about a blind person.

“Not ‘Colorblind’ or ‘I don’t see color,’ but Color Conscious”… we see Color/Patterns AND VALUE people for their uniqueness,” it says.

The presentation claims that the course is necessary because for “developing warfighters" be "prepared to lead the USAF/USSF with character."

Meanwhile a group of GOP lawmakers are calling on the U.S. Air Force to quit their woke agenda.

In a letter, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Wis), and Michael Waltz, (R-Fla) wrote a letter to Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall expressing concern over the presentation.

“As veterans, we are proud of our service, experiences, and the opportunities it has provided…however, we want to ensure that the Air Force is focused on outpacing the threat and make certain we can recruit and retain the best Airmen to accomplish the mission,” the letter reads.

“Specifically, we are alarmed that curriculum at the Air Force Academy is instructing cadets to use "Parents/Caregivers/Guardians instead of Mom and Dad. We believe that focusing on pronouns, race and gender instead of unity and the mission does nothing to deter our adversaries,” the lawmakers continued, adding “We consider this a readiness issue and remain concerned about the opportunity cost to training and the negative impact on recruiting and retention.”