Americans Don't Feel Safe With Biden in Office

The U.S. has faced an unprecedented crime wave ever since President Joe Biden took office.

When former President Trump was in the White House, the country was in a better place. Americans had freedom, they could afford daily necessity items and most importantly, they didn’t have to worry about whether they’d be shot or not when leaving the house.

When the Left took over the White House, they pushed the de-fund the police movement, making cities around the U.S. increasingly more dangerous.

For a moment it seemed as if every weekend a police officer was being shot in New York City.

Now Americans have almost been desensitized to the amount of deadly incidents that have happened because of lax laws letting criminals do what they want without consequences.

A poll conducted by the Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group found that majority of Americans (67.9 percent) felt safer two years ago when Trump was still in office.

Both Republicans and Independents said they feel unsafe with Biden in office while a high 44.9 percent of Democrats agreed.

Statistics from the Council on Criminal Justice (CCJ) reported that major Americans cities are still drastically higher than it was pre-pandemic.

The report found that crime in just the first half of 2022 was still 39 percent higher than it was in 2019.

In 2021 homicides increased by 7 percent, while deadly shootings in large cities sky rocketed by 80 percent.

The statistics prove that the rate of crime is not slowing down anytime soon. As long as Democrats have control of the Oval Office, Americans’ safety is on the line.