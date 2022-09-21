Liberal Reporter Claims Republicans Shouldn't Have a Say On Any Issue

Poynter senior media writer Tom Jones is fretting over CNN’s makeover of distancing itself from being an extreme left-leading outlet.

Titled “CNN ‘hewing toward the center’ is not necessarily good for our democracy,” Jones fret that the network’s attempt of being less polarizing could be dangerous to the country.

Jones also claimed that “the other side shouldn’t be given a voice” on certain topics, especially when it comes to former President Trump.

His piece bashed a recent story in the Chicago Tribune which touched on CNN’s move to becoming less polarizing amid its new CEO Chris Licht stepping in.

The Chicago paper boldly stated that most issues have two sides, however when it comes “to the antics of former President Donald Trump,” the Right shouldn’t be allowed to report on it.

“Here’s the problem: All Americans aren’t reasonable enough or willing to accept what’s true… and it isn’t just a small minority of those who aren’t willing to accept things such as the 2020 presidential election, the authenticity of our elections and other bedrocks of our democracy. For the editorial board to wrap up the issue by briefly mentioning the ‘antics of former President Donald Trump' seems overly dismissive and not nearly as comprehensive of what’s truly at stake here,” Jones said.

"Perhaps it’s Pollyannaish to hope that CNN can retrofit itself in a country where each political side believes the other is living in a kind of dangerous alternate reality,” according to the Tribune.

Jones accused Republican journalists of reporting lies and pushing “harmful” narratives, while the Left only reports the cold-hard truth and never fabricates anything.

“I’ll add another word to at least consider: dangerous. Pushing for fairness and completeness in journalism as well as fewer ‘hot takes’ is never a bad idea. But that’s not the same as making sure you present both sides. Sometimes, the other side shouldn’t be given a voice, particularly if that side’s argument is based on lies or pushes harmful agendas,” Jones wrote.