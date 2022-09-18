Another Busload of Illegal Migrants Dropped Off at Harris' House

More busloads of illegal migrants arrived once again at the doorstep of Vice President Kamala Harris’ D.C. home, the third in only a week.

About 5o men, women and children were caught on camera arriving outside of the Naval Observatory.

“The Biden-Harris Administration continues ignoring and denying the historic crisis at our southern border, which has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for almost two years… our supposed Border Czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, has yet to even visit the border to see firsthand the impact of the open border policies she has helped implement, even going so far as to claim the border is ‘secure.’ Texas will continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Washington, D.C. until President Biden and Border Czar Harris step up and do their jobs to secure the border,” Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) said in a press release.

More than 100 migrants believed to be from Colombia, Cuba, Guyana, Nicaragua, Panama, and Venezuela, were dropped off in an effort to bring awareness to the Biden administration and what their open border policies have done to the country.

According to Abbott’s press release, since April over 10,000 illegal migrants have been transported to “sanctuary cities,” as “part of the state’s ongoing response to President Biden’s reckless border policies that are overwhelming border communities.”

“Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Biden’s open border policies,” the Texas governor continued.

Additionally six more busloads of migrants arrived in New York City from Texas putting even more pressure on the Biden administration to do something.

This comes days after Harris said that the southern border was “secure,” denying the existence of a crisis despite never making a trip down there to see first hand.