Newsom Accuses DeSantis of Kidnapping Migrants

In another plea to make headlines, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) is begging the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) over sending illegal migrants to other parts of the country.

A letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Newsom demanded to know whether the action of sending migrants to liberal cities such as New York City, Chicago, D.C. and now Martha’s Vineyard who illegally enter the U.S. is legal or not.

“Several of the individuals who were transported to Martha’s Vineyard have alleged that a recruiter induced them to accept the offer of travel based on false representations that they would be transported to Boston and would receive expedited access to work authorization… I urge US DOJ to investigate whether the alleged fraudulent inducement would support charges of kidnapping under relevant state laws,” Newsom wrote.

What @GovRonDeSantis and @GregAbbott_TX are doing isn’t clever, it’s cruel.



I’m formally requesting the DOJ begin an immediate investigation into these inhumane efforts to use kids as political pawns. pic.twitter.com/x2sBa06nSw — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022

Newsom said that what DeSantis is doing is “cruel,” and requested the DOJ to investigate the Florida governor for kidnapping or potential Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) charges.

“Like millions of Americans, I have been horrified at the images of migrants being shipped on buses and planes across the country to be used as political props… clearly, transporting families, including children, across state lines under false pretenses is morally reprehensible, but it may also be illegal,” Newsom continued.

In Newsom’s letter, he claimed that DeSantis is trying to purposely “humiliate and dehumanize” the migrants, requesting the DOJ look into a possible “civil rights conspiracy in violation of 42 U.S.C. section 1985.”

DeSantis sent illegal migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts after vowing he would relocate them to a "sanctuary destination.”

Martha’s vineyard is notably known for the woke rich and famous, such as former President Barack Obama who owns a $15 million home on the swanky island.