Democrat Believes in Abortion 'Until the Time of Birth'

Stacey Abrams, the Democrat candidate for governor in the state of Georgia, revealed her shocking stance on abortion.

During an appearance on The View, Abrams called for abortion to be allowed to be done all the way up “until the time of birth,” in certain cases.

“I believe that abortion is a medical decision, not a political decision… and arbitrary, politically defined timelines are deeply problematic because they ignore the reality of medical and physiological issues,” Abrams told the ladies, adding “a decision that should be made between a woman and her doctor, that viability is the metric, and that if a woman’s health or life is in danger, then viability extends until the time of birth.”

She went on to bash many Republicans who put a six-week ban on abortions, claiming that there should not be a limit for when a woman can get the procedure.

"For example, a six-week ban tells women they have to make reproductive choices before they know they're pregnant. And that arbitrariness extends into these artificial timelines,” Abrams said, adding “there should not be a limit… the limit should not be made by politicians who don’t understand basic biology or, apparently, basic morality.”

The ladies of controversial talk show spent most of the segment discussing a bill introduced this week by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), which would put a limit of 15 weeks on majority of abortions federally.

Abrams previously has said that she was raised in a very religious home, being taught that abortion was wrong. However her she changed her tune after she left home for college and fellow classmates began too slowly change her mind.