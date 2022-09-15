Schumer Overheard Saying Nancy Pelosi Is 'In Trouble' During Swanky Dinner

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was overheard during a private dinner predicting that Democrats will lose the House and that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “in trouble,” saying that she will soon lose her position.

The comments came as fellow Democrat senators were having dinner at a swanky Italian restaurant on Capitol Hill.

According to Punchbowl News, Schumer was an open book on a wide range of topics, speaking so loudly that other diners were able to hear his conversations.

Schumer reportedly said that there was a 60 percent chance Democrats will hold the Senate and a 40 percent chance they will hold the House.

He was also overheard saying that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) “sucks up” to former President Trump, predicting that Trump will run again in 2024.

Schumer’s comments came one day before disclosers that he was going to put $15 million of his own campaign money towards Senate races for fellow Democrats across the U.S.

He will also donate $5 million to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and an additional $10 million will go directly towards campaigns.

With only eight weeks to go before the November elections, Republicans have been expecting to win back the House in the midterms, only needing five seats to win the majority.

As Politico acknowledged, Republicans may not need to flip any districts that Biden carried in 2020 to reclaim the majority.

Democrats are keen to keep control of the House and Senate, however President Joe Biden’s so-called “popularity” is sinking quickly, with his approval rating dipping into the low 40 percent.