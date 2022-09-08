Michelle Obama Takes a Dig At Trump: 'America Is In a Better Place Since Biden Took Office'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama took a subtle dig at former President Trump by talking about her and former President Barack Obama's "peaceful transition of power."

"You see, the people that make their voices heard with their vote. We hold an inauguration to ensure a peaceful transition of power… and all that remains in this hallowed place are our good efforts and these portraits - portraits that connect our history to the present day," Obama said during her visit to the White House to unveil the official portrait of her and her husband Barack.

"And once our time is up, we move on," she continued to say, taking apparent aim at Trump.

President Joe Biden also seemed to throw shade at Trump when he told the crowd that with Obama in office, Americans were full of hope and purpose "for real."

Despite tensions of a rocky relationship between Biden and Obama, the two attempted to put those rumors to rest by praising their eight-year relationship.

"And I was even luckier to have a chance to spend eight years - working day and night - with a man who became a true partner and a true friend… Joe, it is now America's good fortune to have you as president," Obama told Biden, which had to of been difficult given the state of the country with record high inflation, sky-high crime and thousands of illegal migrants crossing into the U.S. each day.

To top it all off, the former president then said that the country is in a "better place since Biden took office"… let that one sink in. Though anyone who is not living under a rock (or is not a slave to the Democratic Party) can agree that when Trump was in office, America did not have the problems it has today.