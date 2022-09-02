Reports Prove White House Was in Bed With Social Media Companies to Suppress Truthful Information

By now, the American people are fully aware of the Biden administration's attempts at censoring information. They even went as far as trying to form a misinformation team that failed as quickly as it even began.

According to newly released documents, the White House was in secret talks with social media companies such as Facebook about censorship and monitoring content on platforms.

Attorney General Jeff Landry (R-La) and Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R-Mo) filed a request to see any and all communications between federal agencies and Facebook, Twitter, Meta and YouTube.

In a statement, Schmitt said they have already received several documents that prove the federal government had a relationship with social media companies to censor freedom of speech.

"Clearly coordinate[d] to censor freedom of speech, but we're not done," Schmitt said, adding, "the Department of Justice is cowering behind executive privilege and has refused to turn over communications between the highest-ranking Biden Administration officials and social media companies."

In a joint statement between the two attorney generals, they confirmed that Meta disclosed at least 32 federal officials, including senior officials at the FDA, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, and the White House, "have communicated with Meta about content moderation on its platforms, many of whom were not disclosed in response to Plaintiffs' interrogatories to Defendants."

YouTube admitted to 11 federal officials being a part of communications with the White House.

The filing is a part of a bigger lawsuit against President Joe Biden for "allegedly colluding with social media giants to censor and suppress free speech."

Schmitt and Landry say that the Biden administration knowingly suppressed truthful information about Covid-19 and election integrity under the disguise of combating "misinformation."

They argue that Biden is "trampling" over the First Amendment to "pressure social media giants to censor and suppress speech and work directly with those platforms to achieve that censorship in a misguided and Orwellian campaign against 'misinformation.'"