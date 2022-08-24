Majority of Americans No Longer Trust Mainstream Media, Regardless of Party

It’s not news that American’s trust in mainstream media has dissolved over the past few years. Former president Trump hailed political news networks as “fake news” when it became apparent that the networks no longer delivered unbiased information, and instead pushed for a certain narrative.

According to a new Rasmussen Reports poll, 62 percent of voters believe media bias is getting worse; and 82 percent say “fake news” is only going to become a bigger problem than it is now.

52 percent of voters just don’t trust political media overall.

This may be because viewers are left to sort fact from fiction, bombarded with information that may or may not be true. So long are the days where news was simply just news as it happened with no spin or propaganda seeped in.

When pollsters were asked whether they trust the political news they are getting, just a mere 32 percent said no.

However, trust in the media varied between parties. 67 percent of Republicans and conservatives were quick to say they are weary of what to believe on the news, while 55 percent of Democrats say they do trust news about President Joe Biden, Washington and Congress.

It will take a long time for news networks to rebuild the trust, as well as commitment and re-branding to gain viewers back.

CNN took a nosedive in ratings when the Left decided to become the radical progressives they are today.

Since then, it seems they have attempted to rebrand the network as what it once was. CNN fired several of its biggest anchors including Chris Cuomo and Brian Stelter in an effort to bring back what were once loyal viewers.

Meanwhile following the FBI raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, only 20 percent of Republicans trust the information they are getting on the matter, while 68 percent of Democrats say they do trust it.