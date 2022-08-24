Former NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Announces His Next Gig

Ousted former New York City mayor Bill De Blasio has a new job title these days.

He is heading back to school to join the faculty team at Harvard University’s Institute of Politics as a teaching fellow in the fall of 2022.

The Democrat will take part in a “variety of discussions, events, and programming,”and will teach classes on leadership and public services at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

“I am happy to join the IOP to help inspire our nation’s next generation of leaders to find ways to serve in politics and public service, and to build a government that serves working people,” De Blasio said in a statement.

The former mayor promised to make “bold progressive change,” brainwashing students with the Left’s woke agenda.

“I am very optimistic about the generation of leaders and activists coming up. It will be a privilege to offer lessons I’ve learned through decades of public service,” De Blasio’s statement continued.

“Mayor de Blasio’s decades of experience in local government, federal agencies, national campaigns, and running the largest city in the country will provide invaluable insight to our students and the Harvard community,” The Harvard Institute of Politics’ interim director Setti D. Warren said.

De Blasio left New York City after being mayor for seven years with broken promises. He was the city’s first progressive leader who was repeatedly met with failures during his terms.

Homelessness, the Covid-19 pandemic and lack of lawlessness were among the top issues that New Yorker’s complained about while he was in office.