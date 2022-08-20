Biden Plans to Use Tax-Payer Money to Fund Amtrak to Send Illegal Aliens to American Towns

Rumor has it the Biden administration is on the verge of using Amtrak to transport illegal migrants from parts of the U.S. Mexican border.

According to 19 House Republicans, president Joe Biden’ s Department of Homeland Security is planning on using hard-earned tax payer money to fund transportation fro illegal aliens from the border to cross into the country.

The House Transportation Committee blames Biden’s urgent need to end Title 42 for the massive spike of illegals crossing the border, inciting GOP members to heighten the need to expose the president’s plans.

In a letter to Amtrak officials, Republicans cautioned that Biden may use their transportation services for processing if immigration checkpoints are inundated with new arrivals, furthering the crisis at the border worse.

“We are concerned about the impact that a significantly greater border surge could cause to your services and the potential use of Amtrak in the Administration’s response to its self-created border crisis,” the letter read.

"Such a situation would cause disruptions for Amtrak customers as well as interrupt freight traffic that could further exacerbate the supply chain crisis…would also constitute an unconscionable use of significant amounts of taxpayer funds and resources to aid in the vast movement of illegal migrants into American communities,” the letter continued.

The Republicans said that they are “deeply concerned” that Amtrak’s resources will be used to move undocumented people.

The Customs Border and Protection (CBP) announced earlier this week that nearly 200,000 illegal migrants have entered the U.S. in July alone, taking the total so far this fiscal year to 1.946 million encounter.