MTG Introduces Bill to Make Gender-Affirming Care on Minors a Felony

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) introduced a bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors.

Titled the Protect Children's Innocence Act, the bill would make providing gender-affirming medical care to minors, such as puberty blockers and gender-changing surgery, a Class C felony.

The legislation would also prohibit using federal funds for gender-affirming health care, including Affordable Healthcare Act plans.

"I'm introducing a bill, creating a law, causing it to be a Class C felony for any person involved in so-called gender-affirming care — that means gender mutilation surgery, hormones, puberty blockers, anything involving youth under the age of 18 — because they're too young to make these awful decisions that will affect them and will be permanent for the rest of their lives," Greene told Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Under the bill, anyone who "knowingly performs any gender-affirming care on a minor" will face a punishment of 10 to 25 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Additionally, schools and universities would be barred from giving information on gender-affirming care, as well as ban doctors that have provided such procedures to a minor from receiving visas or being admitted to the U.S.

"You see, I'm one of those that believes the Republican Party is only worth being a true party, worth deserving of the people's votes, if we are willing to stand up and stop horrific things like child abuse and like so-called gender-affirming care, which is really genital mutilation, puberty blockers that cause chemical castration, teenage girls have been their breasts chopped off, teenage boys being castrated," Greene said, adding that it needs to be illegal.

Although Greene only has five co-sponsors so far, she is working endlessly to court her Republican colleagues into supporting the bill.