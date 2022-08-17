Catholic Group Slams So-Called 'Devout' Biden Over Abortion Attacks

After the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade, all hell broke loose among pro-abortion activists.

They vandalized churches, women’s health care centers, pro-life organizations and showed up at Supreme Court justice’s homes, threatening them because they choose to protect unborn life.

Catholic Vote, a conservative, non-profit political advocacy group, launched a $1 million ad campaign calling out President Joe Biden for not condemning the attacks on Catholic Churches.

The ad, which will air in key states across the U.S. including Washington D.C. hopes the message will reach political figures and the Justice Department.

It begins with the voice of the country’s first Catholic president John F. Kennedy condemning the pro-abortion extremists for setting building on fire while showing images of churches burned to the ground.

“To burn churches I consider both cowardly as well as outrageous,” Kennedy can be heard saying, “as soon as we are able to find out who did it, we will arrest them.”

Unlike Biden, the ad praised Kennedy for stepping up and denouncing the attacks by leftists liberals.

Titled, Churches Burning, the ad points out that “churches are being burned again, because they protect unborn babies and women in need,” before turning to the nation’s second so-called Catholic president telling reporters to “keep protesting, because keep making your point.”

That president was Biden.

Catholic Vote’s tracker concluded that there have been over 200 attacks on U.S. Catholic Churches since May of 2020. 70 of those have been since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Breitbart points out a press release on the ad that read “not a single person has been arrested and Biden’s DOJ has prosecuted zero individuals” for the attacks.

“Americans seeking to exercise their faith, or serve women in need, are bearing the brunt of this violence… they’ve been forced to spend thousands of dollars intended to help needy women on heightened security to protect themselves because those in the highest levels of government have failed to prioritize prosecution of these crimes or enforce the law,” the press release continues.

The group has dubbed the events the “summer of rage” as Biden, a so-called devout Catholic, continues to support the vicious attacks by pro-abortionists.