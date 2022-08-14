Joe Biden

Joe Biden Proves Once Again Why He Isn't Fit to be President

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Aug 14, 2022 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Joe Biden Proves Once Again Why He Isn't Fit to be President

Source: Evan Vucci/AP Photo

At this point President Joe Biden makes so many embarrassing gaffes that it has become pure entertainment to those who aren’t slaves to the Left. 

This week alone Biden has suffered from several misfortunate blunders all while in the public eye.

The Democrats were probably relieved to see him escape on vacation so they can have a moment to not cringe while he speaks. 

Although hold your breathe because there’s a chance Biden might go for another bike ride, and we all know how his last one went. 

The most notable moment was during a White House address on the passage of the CHIPS bill, Biden erupted into a coughing fit, making it a struggle for him to continue his remarks. 

The almost 80 year-old had to stop speaking several times just days after Biden tested negative for Covid-19 following a “rebound” infection. 

“Excuse me, I’m sorry… I’m going to take another sip of water,” Biden told the crowd. 

The president was then seen blowing his nose in front of Congress members as they waited to watch him sign the technology legislation. 

While Biden was still infected, Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician, informed reporters that the president had a “loose cough,” which has yet to go away. 

The New York Post noted that Biden did not seem to wash his hands before shaking hands with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). 

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller also slammed Biden for not following Covid-19 protocols, pointing out that he was wearing a mask the day prior.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Texas is Taking Donations to Bus Illegals to D.C. and NYC
Sarah Arnold
Here's the Person Who Got Left Off the Passenger Manifest on Pelosi's Taiwan Trip
Matt Vespa
During FBI Ransacking of Mar-a-Lago, Feds Took Doc That Were Protected by Attorney-Client Privilege
Matt Vespa

Did the Justice Department Already Know That No Classified Docs Were at Mar-a-Lago?
Matt Vespa
Latest Revelation About Liz Cheney Has to Be the Final Stake in Her Political Career
Matt Vespa

Former Trump Official Calls Out FBI For Playing Politics Amid Raid
Sarah Arnold
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular