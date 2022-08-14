Joe Biden Proves Once Again Why He Isn't Fit to be President

At this point President Joe Biden makes so many embarrassing gaffes that it has become pure entertainment to those who aren’t slaves to the Left.

This week alone Biden has suffered from several misfortunate blunders all while in the public eye.

The Democrats were probably relieved to see him escape on vacation so they can have a moment to not cringe while he speaks.

Although hold your breathe because there’s a chance Biden might go for another bike ride, and we all know how his last one went.

The most notable moment was during a White House address on the passage of the CHIPS bill, Biden erupted into a coughing fit, making it a struggle for him to continue his remarks.

The almost 80 year-old had to stop speaking several times just days after Biden tested negative for Covid-19 following a “rebound” infection.

“Excuse me, I’m sorry… I’m going to take another sip of water,” Biden told the crowd.

Biden still struggling with a bad cough. Throat drops and water not helping. pic.twitter.com/hI11DaN6wH — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 9, 2022

The president was then seen blowing his nose in front of Congress members as they waited to watch him sign the technology legislation.

While Biden was still infected, Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician, informed reporters that the president had a “loose cough,” which has yet to go away.

The New York Post noted that Biden did not seem to wash his hands before shaking hands with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller also slammed Biden for not following Covid-19 protocols, pointing out that he was wearing a mask the day prior.