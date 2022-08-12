Arizona Begins Building Border Wall: 'If the Federal Government Won’t Act, We Will'

Arizona is taking border security into its own hands since the Biden administration refuses to take responsibility for the crisis is created.

Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) announced that he issued an executive order directing the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to fill in the gaps of the Yuma border wall.

“If the federal government won’t act, we will,” Ducey said in a tweet.

We issued an Executive Order directing the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to immediately fill the gaps in the Yuma border wall. pic.twitter.com/ZElkH0x39X — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) August 12, 2022

During a call with reporters, Ducey said the construction of the wall began “six minutes ago” to finish the Trump-era wall that President Joe Biden ordered to halt when he came into office in 2021.

“Our border communities are being used as the entryway to the United States, overwhelming law enforcement, hospitals, nonprofits and residents. It’s our responsibility to protect our citizens and law enforcement from this unprecedented crisis,” Ducey continued.

Arizona made headlines earlier this week when the governor’s decision was made without notifying the Department of Homeland Security or the White House.

The director of the Arizona Department of Homeland Security Tim Roemer said that building the wall should be a no-brainer for the Biden administration, yet continually fails to act on.

"We're done waiting for them. ... The governor is done waiting for the Biden administration to act, and we're going to… We in Arizona have told Washington for the last year and a half that they were making a mistake and they were neglecting this issue and it was going to boil over and get so much worse, and it did,” Roemer said.