AG Slams Biden for Threatening to Take Away School Lunch Money by Pushing 'Far-Left Ideology'

One would think that the Biden administration’s sole focus would be to put the fire out that has been wreaking havoc on the U.S. However, they are more concerned with spreading their woke radical ideology on children than they are the economy.

Attorney General Jason Miyares (R-Va) joined over 20 Republicans to file a lawsuit against President Joe Biden over a Department of Agriculture school meal program that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

In other words, Biden will strip schools lunch funding if they don’t adhere to their woke gender agenda they are so keen on pushing.

Miyares told Breitbart News that the Biden administration is using “nutrition assistance for needy kids to push a far left political ideology on local school districts.”

“To just make sure everybody knows exactly what’s happening: you have the Department of Agriculture — the USDA — which is saying for school districts that provide reduced lunches for needy children — nutrition assistance for needy children — ‘If you want this money, you have to allow biological males to play women’s sports, and you have to allow biological males to use women’s bathrooms,” Miyares said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture even printed out new posters to further push their radical campaign. The new poster says that the “institution is prohibited from discrimination on “the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), age, disability and reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.”

The left claims the words on the poster means nothing but reminding people not to discriminate, while Republicans says it’s a sign of the federal government’s “radical gender ideology.”

Agreeing to hang the poster means schools are basically signing a contract to allow sex-specific bathrooms, uniforms, and using pronouns that correspond to biological sex.

Hanging the poster and not obeying the left’s terms could result in the school being sued.

Miyares said he is “proud to join the coalition to try to push back on” the “federal overreach” of leaders who spoon feed the left’s agenda down American’s throats.

“Don’t use nutrition assistance programs, for reduced lunches for needy kids, as a vehicle for you to say you have to allow biological males on our sports team and in our women’s sports teams and in our girls bathrooms,” Miyares said, directing his comments towards Biden.