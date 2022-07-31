Dems Mayors Cry Out For Help Now That Biden's Open Border Policies Are Affecting Them

Republican led-states are criticizing far-left politicians in Washington D.C. and New York City who are asking for help in dealing with the uptick of illegal migrants coming to their state.

Democrat mayors Eric Adams of New York City and Muriel Bowser of Washington D.C., is crying out for assistance with illegal migrants now that it is now affecting them, despite once looking past Biden’s border policies.

They are now blaming Arizona and Texas for sending illegal immigrants to their cities.

However, Republicans argue that the Democrat-run cities are dealing with the side effects of their own party’s immigration policies.

Describing his city has being “overburdened,” Adams called out Texas and Arizona leaders by calling them “cowards.”

“In some instances, families are arriving on buses sent by the Texas and Arizona governments, while in other cases, it appears that individuals are being sent by the federal government," Adams said.

However, a spokesperson for Gov. Greg Abbot (R-TX) hit back at Adam’s comments saying “Mayor Adams should check with President Biden if his administration is the one dumping migrants in his city, as they’ve been doing to Texas border towns for months.”

Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) also put Adams in his place accusing him of not having his facts straight and needs to open his eyes to see what his party’s leaders are actually doing.

“The State of Arizona is providing voluntary transportation for asylum seekers only to Washington, D.C., not New York…President Biden created the crisis at the border — he’s failed to respond to calls for action and refuses to even visit the border, so we’re bringing the issue a little closer to home for him,” Ducey said in response.

Meanwhile, Bowser is also playing the blame game with Republicans.

She has accused the governors of “tricking” illegal immigrants by transporting them to Washington, D.C.

However, Abbott hit back saying that the only “lie” being told is by the Biden administration.

Both Abbott and Ducey have been relocating illegal migrants closer to the nation’s capitol in an effort to bring the consequences of Biden’s open border policies to the president’s doorsteps, forcing him to see the catastrophic problem he has created.

The governors, however, have denied sending illegals to New York City.

Abbott and Ducey defended their actions saying that if Biden won’t visit the southern border to see the mess he created, then they will bring the mess to him.