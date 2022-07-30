Wikipedia Tried to Change the Definition of 'Recession' 41 Times

Sarah Arnold
Posted: Jul 30, 2022 12:15 PM
Wikipedia Tried to Change the Definition of 'Recession' 41 Times

Source: Spencer Brown

The word “recession” has fallen victim to another attempt by Democrats to rewrite the English language so that it falls in line with their narrative. 

Wikipedia is no better. 

Editors from the left-leaning site attempted to change the definition of “recession” 41 times in about one week, forcing an administrator to put a pause on edits of Wikipedia’s “Recession” page by unregistered users until early August to stop “vandalism” and “malicious” content. 

Users reportedly deleted the technical definition recession that describes the phenomenon as having negative GDP growth for two consecutive quarters, as economist Julius Shiskin declared in 1974. 

According to the Daily Wire, an editor by the name “Soibangla,” repeatedly deleted additions by other editors who used the textbook definition of a recession as being two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth.

Instead, she replaced the textbook definition with her version claiming that “there is no global consensus on” what a recession is.

The high amount of edits made to the page lead to an administrator named “Anarchyte” to lock all edits due to “unsourced or poorly sourced content.” 

Since the release of the report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Biden White House has also attempted to change the definition, after insisting the U.S. has not entered a recession while claiming other aspects of the economy are doing well. 

Most Popular