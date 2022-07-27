Disney to Run Political Issue Ads After Facing Backlash From Democrats

After major blow back, Disney decided to succumb to the left’s pressure and run political advertisements on its streaming service, Hulu.

“Hulu will now accept candidate and issue advertisements covering a wide spectrum of policy positions, but reserves the right to request edits or alternative creative, in alignment with industry standards,” Disney told Axios.

This comes years after Hulu prohibited political issue advertising. It will now air controversial ads on topics such as gun control, abortion and January 6.

The streaming service previously blocked an ad from Democratic Congressional candidate Suraj Patel that contained references to “sensitive” political topics.

According to a letter Patel addressed to Disney, “to not discuss these topics in my campaign ad is to not address the most important issues facing the United States…these are topics the American people expect to hear from their leaders,” the letter read.

Earlier this week, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and the Democratic Governors Association said they had bought joint ads relating to abortion and guns, however claimed that they never ran on the platform.

“Voters have the right to know the facts about MAGA Republicans’ agenda on issues like abortion — and Hulu is doing a huge disservice to the American people by blocking voters from learning the truth about the GOP record or denying these issues from even being discussed,” the joint statement read.