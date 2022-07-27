DeSantis Files Complaint Against Bar that Held Drag Shows for Children: 'Kids Are Off Limits'

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) is not letting radical liberals indoctrinate Florida’s children with sexually explicit content. He is putting an end to public places who think they can parade around half naked in front of minors at no cost.

Think again, because DeSantis can put businesses like that out of business.

Earlier this week, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) filed a complaint against Miami’s R House bar, which hosts drag queen shows to children.

The bar has 21 days to respond to the complaint, and if it is found to be in violation of local laws, the bar could end up losing its liquor license, putting it out of business.

The bar previously went viral earlier this month after a video posted by the “Libs of Tik Tok,” shows a topless drag queen wearing a thong stuffed with money parading a little girl around the bar.

DeSantis called out the disturbing things kids are being exposed to in today’s society.

“We said wait a minute, having kids involved in this is wrong. That is not consistent with our law and policy in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said while speaking at a press conference, adding “It is a disturbing trend in our society to try to sexualize these young people. That is not the way you look out for our children. You protect children. You do not expose them to things that are inappropriate.”

The complaint argued that the vulgar performances is well beyond the maturity level young kids should be exposed to.

“The nature of the performances described above, particularly when conducted in the presence of young children, corrupts the public morals and outrages the sense of public decency,” the complaint reads.

In response, the R House bar released a statement:

“We are aware of the complaint and are currently working with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, through our attorney, to rectify the situation. We are hopeful that Gov. DeSantis, a vociferous supporter and champion of Florida’s hospitality industry and small businesses, will see this as what it is, a misunderstanding, and that the matter will be resolved positively and promptly.”

DeSantis is fighting for kids to be able to just be kids, without the left pushing inappropriate sexualization on them from such a young age.

“I think parents, particularly this time in society’s history, should be able to have their kids go to kindergarten, watch cartoons, just be kids, without having some agenda shoved down their throats all the time,” DeSantis said.

He continued to demand for kids to be left out of the Democrat’s radical agenda.

“That's what we're fighting for. And that's why we, you know, those agencies are moving forward with that. People have different views about what they want to do as adults. But it used to be, the kids are off limits, no one wanted to bring the kids into any of this stuff. And we've got to get back to that. And I can tell you in Florida, we are going to make sure that that happens,” DeSantis expressed.