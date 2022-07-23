Megyn Kelly: 'Trans Women Are Not Women'

Transgenderism has taken over the U.S., and Democrats are endorsing it. Radical, leftist policies want to make you believe it is normal for a person to decide one day they are no longer the gender they were born as.

However, sane and rational people are not buying into it.

Media personality Megyn Kelly called out a feminist group for claiming that trans women are indeed women.

"Trans women are women. That's it. That's the tweet," Women's March tweeted.

Kelly slammed the group, saying it is "abandoning reality."

"No they aren't," Kelly tweeted back. "There are massive differences between women and trans women. We can be respectful to people while not abandoning reality."

No they aren’t. There are massive differences between women and trans women. We can be respectful to trans people while not abandoning reality. https://t.co/TsxE3Y56Cx — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 21, 2022

As the Washington Post notes, "transgender women," that is, men who pose as women, are not real women. They are men wishing they were women, perhaps putting on effeminate affectations, but still not women."

Kelly then took aim at the University of Pennsylvania for nominating transgender swimmer Lia Thomas for the NCAA Woman of the Year nomination.

Describing it as a "disgrace," Kelly asserted that Thomas is not a woman.

"Lia Thomas is a trans woman who lived the first 20 years of her life as Will Thomas, a man. She only decided to transition in 2020 after swimming three seasons as a middling competitor on the men's team, ranking in the mid-500s. On the woman's team, the very next year, ranked No. 1," Kelly said during an episode on her podcast.

She also pointed out key differences between a man and a woman, one that should be common sense, however apparently it is not.

"They swam with growing breasts, growing hips, more fat on their bodies, less upper body strength than their male competitors…they swam with shorter legs … thinner and weaker muscles than the boys. They swam with periods, and cramps, and bloating," Kelly said.