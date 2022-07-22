Chris Cuomo Defends Helping Brother in Sex-Abuse Claims: 'I Have No Regrets'

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returned to the spotlight to defend helping his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), against sexual abuse allegations.

During the first episode of his new podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project, Cuomo said he has regrets on “how everything ended” but does not regret advising his brother on how to maintain his image, which ultimately led to his firing from CNN.

“Now, for me, the past is the past, and there is no benefit to you if I relitigate what was said and done involving my brother…and there are some outstanding legal fights that I have respect, but let me be clear: I do regret how everything ended, but I will never regret helping my family,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo continued to say that he promised his father to always be there for his older brother, saying “that’s family.”

The disgraced former anchor also touched on his firing from CNN’s primetime spot claiming that he holds no grudges towards the network or his former colleagues.

“As for CNN, I'll never be a hater… CNN has great people, CNN has a great purpose, and I wish them all the best, and I miss so many of them, but it's time for me to move on and I believe I can be more than I was before,” Cuomo said.

Seven moths after he was let go from the network, Cuomo used his podcast to apologize to his former team for not saying a proper goodbye and thanking them for their hard work they did to make his show number one on CNN.

“The people who made my show number one at CNN from jump, and kept it there. They never get the credit they deserve, it is always about the hair and the teeth, the people on TV,” Cuomo said, adding “I didn’t get to say goodbye, and I am sorry about that. I am sorry that circumstances made it impossible to tell you face to face how each and all of you mean to me.”

Since being extracted from CNN, Cuomo has been hiding from the media until now, when he announced himself to be a “free agent,” emphasizing that his latest project will operate "free from the constraints of a traditional media organization," and appeal to "those who don’t fit nicely on one side or the other."