Antifa Summer Camp Teaches Kids How To Hate Police and Raise Anarchy

Goodbye are the days where kids come home from camp with macaroni pictures and beaded bracelets. Now they will come home knowing how to properly be a progressive activist.

A summer camp in Portland is offering “a free, radical social justice camp” where they learn Black Lives Matter (BLM) chants about putting “killer cops in jail,” and “reflect on white supremacy.”

The Budding Roses camp, part of a project from the Black Rose Anarchist Federation, will host a two-week camp for grades fourth to eighth aimed at teaching kids the main proponents of anarchy, similar to the 2020 violent riots.

Teaching kids how to hate the police, the camp’s curriculum features a “Black Lives Matter At School” coloring book and a “What is Police Abolition” section that imagines communities without cops.

Other camp activities will include teaching kids how to handle being sprayed with tear gas and how to talk about racism, gentrification, student activism, gender and climate change.

Radio host Ari Hoffman told Fox News that children who attend this camp are going to go home being “little activists.”

“What they do learn is how to hate the police,” Hoffman said, shocked the camp doesn’t offer a class on Molotov cocktails, adding “your child, if they go to this Antifa camp, will be taught how to be a little activist. They’ll be taught how to deal with tear gas, how to protest – that’s what parents are sending their kids to.”

Hoffman also suggested that the progressive camp uses specific terminology related to Black Lives Matter such as replacing Martin Luther King Jr. with "Marxist activists.”

On top of all of the above, kids will also learn a chant with lines that include “It’s the state that’s our oppressor, It’s the rapist government…cops and borders, we don’t need them.”