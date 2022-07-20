ABC News Slammed for Falsely Making It Appear AOC, Ilhan Omar Were Handcuffed

ABC News is being mocked for using photos of Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) that make it appear as though the two were actually being handcuffed by police officers despite video footage proving they were not.

JUST IN: Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Omar and other House Democrats arrested in abortion rights protest at the Supreme Court. https://t.co/N5z1UTto8x pic.twitter.com/7MMJk2a7Rj — ABC News (@ABC) July 19, 2022

On Tuesday, AOC and Omar went viral after the two Congresswomen pretended to be handcuffed as police escorted them away from a pro-abortion protest.

The attention-loving squad members were led away peacefully but as they walked with their hands clasped behind their backs, appearing to try and fool people despite raising their fists defiantly a few moments later.

.@AOC has just been escorted by police away from the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/F9DOoLq8yJ — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) July 19, 2022

According to a report by ABC News, “seventeen lawmakers in total were arrested, according to Capitol Police, including Reps. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Illinois' Jan Schakowsky. The charge was crowding, obstructing or incommoding, police said,” along with a photo that gives readers the impression that both were handcuffed and being escorted by police.

However, the progressive women were not actually arrested nor were they handcuffed by law enforcement, proven by video footage.

Critics called out the liberal news network for fabricating a story that, saying "no wonder why it's called fake news."

Conservative radio host Larry O’Connor hit back at ABC News saying, "Any update on this @abc? Like... Maybe report the TRUTH?"

While, America Matters executive director Jim Hanson tweeted, "Regime media makes sure to play along with the noble protestors arrested theme by showing pics of them pretending to be handcuffed."