‘Abortion Storyteller’ Tells Congress That Her Abortion ‘Was an Act of Self-Love’

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
Posted: Jul 14, 2022 4:35 PM
Source: Ng Han Guan/AP Photo

An "abortion storyteller" claimed that her abortion "was an act of self-love" in a shocking testimony during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on "abortion access." 

Pro-abortion activists explained why they got abortions, and their reasoning was as disturbing as one can imagine. 

Sarah Lopez of Jane's Due Process, an "abortion storyteller," stood before the committee and said that getting an abortion was one of the best decisions she has ever made. 

With no sympathy for the unborn baby, she said that having the procedure was an "act of self-love." 

Critics were quick to call out the pro-abortionist, calling her a "narcissist" and stating that people like her have made them shift to being pro-life. 

Meanwhile, Doctor Colleen McNicholas also testified at the hearing, agreeing with Lopez that having an abortion is a form of self-love. 

While wearing her "Abortion is Health Care" t-shirt and "Bans Off Our Bodies" pin, McNicholas argued that abortion is "normal" and that the procedure of killing unborn babies should be covered by health care. 

