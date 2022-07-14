‘Abortion Storyteller’ Tells Congress That Her Abortion ‘Was an Act of Self-Love’

An "abortion storyteller" claimed that her abortion "was an act of self-love" in a shocking testimony during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on "abortion access."

Pro-abortion activists explained why they got abortions, and their reasoning was as disturbing as one can imagine.

Sarah Lopez of Jane's Due Process, an "abortion storyteller," stood before the committee and said that getting an abortion was one of the best decisions she has ever made.

With no sympathy for the unborn baby, she said that having the procedure was an "act of self-love."

House Oversight Democrat abortion witness:



"My abortion was the best decision I ever made. It was an act of self love." pic.twitter.com/f35DJ7RNuk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 13, 2022

Critics were quick to call out the pro-abortionist, calling her a "narcissist" and stating that people like her have made them shift to being pro-life.

People like this are why I moved from pro choice to pro life. The outright soulless glee they take at it really drove me to reconsider everything and look deeper.



But the left ironically thinks awareness stuff like this helps normalize it. It does for some but for others… — Disaffected Scientist (@DisaffectedSci) July 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Doctor Colleen McNicholas also testified at the hearing, agreeing with Lopez that having an abortion is a form of self-love.

While wearing her "Abortion is Health Care" t-shirt and "Bans Off Our Bodies" pin, McNicholas argued that abortion is "normal" and that the procedure of killing unborn babies should be covered by health care.