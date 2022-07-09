Kamala Suffers from a Word Salad for the Second Time This Week

Vice President Kamala Harris seemed to be incoherent yet again when asked a question she really doesn’t have an answer for during an interview.

Her move? Dodge the question by repeating the same words and hope no one notices.

During an interview with correspondent Robert Costa from CBS News, Harris was asked whether Democratic presidents and congresses failed by never codifying abortion rights over the nearly 50 years Roe v Wade stood.

Dancing around her words, Harris responded by rambling on.

“I think that, to be very honest with you, I do believe that we should have rightly believed, but we certainly believe that certain issues are just settled. Certain issues are just settled,” Harris said.

Critics were quick to mock Harris after she a similar situation happened during her speech on the Highland Park shooting that left seven killed on July 4.

Conservative radio host Eric Erickson tweeted “Holy cow what a bad answer. This is going to cause a Dem revolt. The GOP has been after this for decades. But the Dems thought it settled so did nothing?!”

Meanwhile, NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck called out the current administration’s language skills.