kamala harris

Kamala Suffers from a Word Salad for the Second Time This Week

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Jul 09, 2022 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Kamala Suffers from a Word Salad for the Second Time This Week

Source: Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo

Vice President Kamala Harris seemed to be incoherent yet again when asked a question she really doesn’t have an answer for during an interview. 

Her move? Dodge the question by repeating the same words and hope no one notices. 

During an interview with correspondent Robert Costa from CBS News, Harris was asked whether Democratic presidents and congresses failed by never codifying abortion rights over the nearly 50 years Roe v Wade stood.

Dancing around her words, Harris responded by rambling on.  

“I think that, to be very honest with you, I do believe that we should have rightly believed, but we certainly believe that certain issues are just settled. Certain issues are just settled,” Harris said. 

Critics were quick to mock Harris after she a similar situation happened during her speech on the Highland Park shooting that left seven killed on July 4. 

Conservative radio host Eric Erickson tweeted “Holy cow what a bad answer. This is going to cause a Dem revolt. The GOP has been after this for decades. But the Dems thought it settled so did nothing?!”

Meanwhile, NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck called out the current administration’s language skills.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
What Elon Musk's Twitter Withdraw Means in Terms of Legal Battles
Sarah Arnold
Did You Catch What Was Wrong with the TODAY Show's Image for Their Shinzo Abe Segment?
Matt Vespa
CNN Host Proudly Wears Shirt Saying 'I Will Aid and Abet Abortion' On Air
Sarah Arnold
Joe Biden Had a Teleprompter Disaster Yesterday
Matt Vespa
Another Red Wave Is Hitting Florida
Sarah Arnold
Cuomo 'Coerced' Ethics Panel into Green Lighting His Book
Sarah Arnold
CARTOONS | Steve Breen
View Cartoon
Most Popular