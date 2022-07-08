Fmr. Trump Advisor: Biden is Hiding ‘Extreme Woke Marxist Agenda’

American First Legal has served up multiple lawsuits against the Biden administration.

The conservative legal group founded by former Trump White House advisor Stephen Miller, filed 11 Freedom of Information Act lawsuits (FOIA) that claim President Joe Biden and his staff have created a “woke cult,” not only within a private sector but with the public as well.

Miller believes the Biden administration is hiding their “woke Marxist agenda” and the impact it will have on the country.

"I would say our ability to deliver a significant blow to the equity cult, to the woke ideologues that have infiltrated effectively every facet of American life is how I would like to measure our success this year, because I think that's existential for the country,” Miller said during an interview with Fox News Digital.

According to America First Legal, the Biden team has avoided requests for basic information that previous administrations have supplied, such as names, titles, positions, resumes, salaries, and ethics pledges.

The group claims that “political operatives are embedded within each federal agency to carry out the Biden agenda and each of his radical policy initiatives,” which include holding school lunch money from schools who don’t adhere to the woke gender narrative, flagging social media posts they don’t like as misinformation, opening the border to illegal aliens and making conservatives out to be evil.

"The American people deserve to know who is working behind the scenes in government to drive this radical agenda, what their qualifications are, and what conflicts of interests they might have. The release of this basic information is non-negotiable,” the group said.

Miller said he will strive to hold the Biden administration accountable for its lack of transparency and will work nonstop to “get answers regarding the far-left activists who have secured positions as political appointees, planted throughout the federal government.”

Meanwhile, the Washington Examiner pointed out that when President Trump was in office, “FOIA suits came fast and furious, so much so that several departments had to reassign staff to handle the demands from liberal groups.”